Lions' Darius Slay wants to get paid like a top-7 corner

Marshall Mathers once provided his personal list of top rappers in the game, circa 2002.
I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in. It goes Reggie, Jay-Z, 2Pac, and Biggie, Andre from OutKast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas, and then me -- Till I Collapse
While lacking the lyricism, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay penned a list of his own. The defensive back recorded six corners ahead of him on the NFL's most publicly contented pecking order.
"Right now I'll say top seven, just cause as long as (Darrelle) Revis is in the game, he's going to be the best corner to me," Slay said Tuesday, via the Detroit Free Press. "(Richard) Sherman's the best, 24 picks in three years, nobody ain't do that. Pat P (Peterson) of course. I love Chris Harris' game. The (Aqib) Talibs. The Joe Hadens. I feel like them are the real elite, elite, elite guys, so I feel like I'm an elite guy, but I feel like I got to keep working to get to their level because they're elite."
Slay enters the final season of his rookie deal. Around The NFL's Conor Orr noted that Slay's reps have already approached the Lions about an extension. Seven corners make more than $11 million annually -- including several not named on Slay's list. Any extension with the Lions would likely land in that range.
"I'm a top guy, that's it," Slay said. "I ain't no real cocky guy like that, but I'm just confident in my game and what I put on film. I've been very, very productive for the past two years. Every year I has got better, so I feel like this year is going to be the best year and I'm going to make that."
Slay has flown under the radar as one of the top corners in the NFL, displaying size and speed to make plays against both the pass and run. He's a vital cog in a Lions defense lacking consistent playmakers.
Slay's list of the top six corners is solid -- Chris Harris and Talib are continually underrated -- though we're sure some would shove Josh Norman, Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, (insert name of top corner from your favorite team) ahead of Slay.
Regardless of where Slay sits on the list, he's a primed to get paid, soon.