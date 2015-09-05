Around the NFL

Lions cut Kellen Moore, Joseph Fauria, George Winn

Published: Sep 05, 2015 at 05:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Kellen Moore is out of a job after the Detroit Lions gave him an opportunity to unseat Dan Orlovsky for the backup quarterback spot.

Moore and tight end Joseph Fauria were among the Lions' cuts on Saturday, the team confirmed.

Moore completed 29 of 47 passes (61.7 percent) for 254 yards (5.4 YPA), one touchdown, one interception and a 74.2 passer rating in four preseason games.

One of the most successful quarterbacks in NCAA history, he simply doesn't have the size and arm strength to consistently squeeze NFL throws into tight windows.

Fauria had ongoing issues with a nagging ankle injury this offseason after the 6-foot-7 red-zone threat slipped while chasing his puppy -- Lil' Rufio -- down the stairs of his house last September.

His fate was sealed when the Lions traded for former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end Tim Wright early in the week.

Detroit also cut running back George Winn, which likely locks Zach Zenner into a roster spot after the impressive undrafted free-agent rookie led the league in preseason rushing yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW