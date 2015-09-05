Lions cut Kellen Moore, Joseph Fauria, George Winn

Kellen Moore is out of a job after the Detroit Lions gave him an opportunity to unseat Dan Orlovsky for the backup quarterback spot.
Moore completed 29 of 47 passes (61.7 percent) for 254 yards (5.4 YPA), one touchdown, one interception and a 74.2 passer rating in four preseason games.
One of the most successful quarterbacks in NCAA history, he simply doesn't have the size and arm strength to consistently squeeze NFL throws into tight windows.
Fauria had ongoing issues with a nagging ankle injury this offseason after the 6-foot-7 red-zone threat slipped while chasing his puppy -- Lil' Rufio -- down the stairs of his house last September.
His fate was sealed when the Lions traded for former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end Tim Wright early in the week.
Detroit also cut running back George Winn, which likely locks Zach Zenner into a roster spot after the impressive undrafted free-agent rookie led the league in preseason rushing yards.