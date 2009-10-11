Lions' Culpepper starts vs. Steelers; Stafford listed as third QB

DETROIT -- The Lions listed Matthew Stafford as their third quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a right knee injury.
Detroit started Daunte Culpepper in his place Sunday against the defending champions.
Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the draft, said Thursday he was not cleared to run because the team wanted to reduce swelling in his right knee that was twisted at Chicago.
Pittsburgh was without safety Troy Polamalu, who hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his left knee a month ago. Running back Willie Parker also was out for the second straight game because of an injured left toe.
Detroit had three starting linemen inactive: Gosder Cherilus (shoulder), Dewayne White (hamstring) and Sammie Hill (ankle).
