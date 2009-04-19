Lions, Culpepper agree to undisclosed contract

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 12:48 PM

CHICAGO -- Daunte Culpepper and the Detroit Lions have agreed on a contract, although the length and financial terms of the deal were not clear.

Coach Rod Marinelli, who made the announcement after his team's 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, would not answer questions about the deal but did say it hinges on the results of a pending non-orthopedic physical.

At 0-8, the Lions clearly need help.

How much the 31-year-old Culpepper can provide remains to be seen. He planned to retire in December because he was frustrated over not finding work after a knee injury limited him with the Miami Dolphins in 2006 and Oakland Raiders in 2007. The three-time Pro Bowler worked out with the Lions during the week and apparently showed enough to land a spot with them.

Dan Orlovsky started the past four games, with Jon Kitna out for the rest of the season with a back injury, and Marinelli would not say who will start against Jacksonville next week.

"Like I told you, every week we will wait until Sunday," Marinelli said. "That's being consistent."

Orlovsky, who completed 28 of 47 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday, said his approach won't change either way.

"I will just continue to prepare like I am the starting quarterback," he said.

Besides the uncertainty over who will start, Culpepper's signing could leave third-string quarterback Drew Henson without a job.

"I heard yesterday they signed him and there was talks floating around that they were going to bring him in and it's just a matter of time so it's not surprising by any means," Henson said. "I guess we will find out more tomorrow and hopefully have a better understanding what's going on not only next week but hopefully for the rest of the season and my future here in Detroit."

