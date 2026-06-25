Lions CB Terrion Arnold charged with directing attack, held in jail at least until Monday hearing

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold was charged Thursday in Florida with leading a plot to detain and pistol-whip three people whom he believed had stolen from him, crimes that could carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
Two people also charged in the case have pleaded guilty and agreed to help Tampa-area authorities prosecute Arnold, court records show.
"Fame doesn't get you out of criminal charges or our pursuit of justice and holding criminals accountable," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.
Three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered, pistol-whipped and robbed in a Tampa apartment on Feb. 4, police said, three days after personal property worth more than $250,000 was reported stolen from Arnold and others at an Airbnb rental in Largo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of the city.
It turned out, however, that the victims had nothing to do with the theft, investigators said.
Arnold, 23, was the "primary conspirator" in the attack, police said.
"He's absolutely denying these allegations," defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court.
Arnold briefly appeared in court by video as a judge announced charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy. He surrendered to authorities Wednesday and will remain in jail at least until a detention hearing Monday.
Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there's "no credible evidence" against him, only accounts from others who may an incentive to get a lighter sentence.
At least seven people face charges, including two women who pleaded guilty Wednesday and are cooperating. Jasmine Randazzo, 19, was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, conspiracy and robbery with a gun, records show.
The victims told police that Arnold's friends lured them to an apartment, held them at gunpoint and hit them, all the while streaming the attack to Arnold. Police said Arnold was giving orders in a group chat and later arrived at the apartment.
"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence or retaliation," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.
Arnold was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft after playing at the University of Alabama. He had 31 tackles and an interception last season for the Lions. The Lions and the NFL said they were aware of Arnold's arrest but declined to comment.
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