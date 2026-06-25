Lions CB Terrion Arnold charged with directing attack, held in jail at least until Monday hearing

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there's "no credible evidence" against him, only accounts from others who may an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

At least seven people face charges, including two women who pleaded guilty Wednesday and are cooperating. Jasmine Randazzo, 19, was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, conspiracy and robbery with a gun, records show.

The victims told police that Arnold's friends lured them to an apartment, held them at gunpoint and hit them, all the while streaming the attack to Arnold. Police said Arnold was giving orders in a group chat and later arrived at the apartment.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence or retaliation," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.