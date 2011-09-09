Lions CB Smith ruled out of opener because of foot

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have ruled cornerback Alphonso Smith out for Sunday's regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.
Smith has been recovering from a broken left foot. He has practiced some this week, but on Monday coach Jim Schwartz said he wasn't "game ready" yet. That hasn't changed.
Detroit also listed defensive tackle Nick Fairley and offensive lineman Jason Fox as out with foot injuries. Defensive tackle Andre Fluellen and running back Maurice Morris are probable as they recover from right hand injuries.
