Around the NFL

Lions CB Jeff Okudah 'grateful' for new defensive coaches Glenn, Pleasant after year under Patricia

Published: May 07, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions corner ﻿Jeff Okudah﻿ labored through a dreadful rookie season, struggling to cover a dust mite and battling injury.

The consensus top corner in last year's draft looked lost on the field in former coach Matt Patricia's defense. Having already met with Lions new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant, Okudah told reporters Thursday that he's learned things to help get him back on the right path.

"Just sitting down with them, within the first couple meetings I was picking up so much things that I thought to myself, like, it would have just been nice to have these tools in my toolbox going into my rookie year," Okudah said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm still grateful to have them going into the second year, and I think that it's only been two or three months, and we still have all this work to do. It just has me excited how much more there is to learn, and how much better there is to get leading up to the season."

The 22-year-old corner was selected No. 3 overall last year with the belief he owned the speed and ball skills to become an immediate starter. Instead, Okudah fell on his face in Year 1. Pro Football Focus graded him as its last-ranked cornerback in terms of coverage among 136 with at least 220 snaps last year.

In nine games, he compiled two passes defended and one INT to go along with 47 tackles. Okudah allowed a 75 percent completion percentage against him last season. In the final three games he played, the CB allowed all 12 targets his way to be completed.

As a rookie, part of his struggles stemmed from a groin injury that eventually ended his season early. Okudah underwent groin surgery in December. He said that he's "definitely trending towards 100" percent as offseason workouts approach.

"It just feels like I have a different level that I wasn't able to kind of tap into last year," Okudah said. "But I feel like this year just kind of moving around now and not having that pain in my groin anymore, it just feels like a different level so I'm excited to ... get with (Pleasant), craft it up and see what it turns out to be."

The Lions defense has plenty of holes to fill after the previous administration's failures. Okudah turning into a playmaker under the new brass would underscore upgraded brain trust brought in by coach Dan Campbell. Glenn, a first-time coordinator, comes with high recommendations after a 15-year playing career and seven years as an assistant, and Pleasant is viewed as one of the best secondary coaches in the NFL.

Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
news

Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Here are news and notes from Friday around the NFL. 
news

Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.
news

Jerome Bettis on Najee Harris pick: 'These running backs are not a dime a dozen'

While some may believe selecting a running back in the first round is a mistake, former Steeler Jerome Bettis isn't among them. The Hall of Famer said he thinks taking Najee Harris was "a great pick."
news

Former Patriots DB Jason McCourty signing with Dolphins

Jason McCourty is reuniting with Brian Flores and signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. It's a one-year deal for McCourty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye becomes first 2021 first-round pick to sign deal

Colts' first-rounder Kwity Paye becomes the first '21 first-rounder to sign rookie deal. Indy also signed four other rookies to contracts.
news

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers-Packers saga 'fixable,' A.J. Hawk 'hopeful' sides can work it out

Former Packers players James Jones and A.J. Hawk weigh in on the ongoing situation between their friend and former teammate Aaron Rodgers and the organization.
news

Jared Goff: Lions not drafting quarterback 'a nice vote of confidence'

Lions GM Brad Holmes passed on adding a QB, including Justin Fields and Mac Jones, who were on the board when the club selected Penei Sewell No. 7 overall. In doing so, the Lions brass left ﻿Jared Goff﻿ as the unencumbered QB1 in Detroit.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame forms Hall of Fame Behavioral Health program

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the formation of Hall of Fame Behavioral Health, a program created to find comprehensive solutions through a network of mental and behavioral health services designed specifically for current and former athletes and their families.
news

Roundup: Dolphins release starting safety Bobby McCain

The Dolphins released safety Bobby McCain on Thursday in a move that will create some extra cap space. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW