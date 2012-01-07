Lions CB Houston hurts shoulder vs. Saints

Published: Jan 07, 2012 at 02:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Detroit cornerback Chris Houston injured his shoulder in Saturday night's first-round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, but has returned to the field.

The Lions announced that Houston was questionable to return after his injury late in the first quarter as he pursued Jed Collins following the fullback's short reception.

Houston did not play when the Lions lost 31-17 in New Orleans on Dec. 4. Detroit had hoped his return would shore up a pass defense that was bound to be challenged by record-setting quarterback Drew Brees.

Houston was back in the game late in the first half.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

