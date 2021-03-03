Around the NFL

Lions' Campbell to make sure Duce Staley is 'primed and ready' to become a head coach

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dan Campbell's staff is notable for its composition, which is largely of former NFL players, and it might end up producing a future head coach if the new one has his way.

Campbell spoke with reporters Tuesday and was asked about the potential of assistant Duce Staley, a longtime assistant in Philadelphia who has garnered attention and momentum as a head coach candidate in the not-so-distant future, buoyed by his dual title of assistant head coach and running backs coach.

"I told him, 'You're not going to be a token assistant head coach,'" Campbell said of Staley. "I'm going to use him. We had him in during our player evaluations on the whole offense and defense -- though he wasn't able to be in there very long because he had to go back with [offensive coordinator Anthony] Lynn and work offensively. But I'm going to keep him abreast of the cap and things of that nature, what we're trying to do with free agency."

Campbell had a five-year stint with the Saints from 2016-2020 serving as assistant head coach and tight ends coach, where he learned under Saints coach Sean Payton. That time with New Orleans followed a short time spent as Miami's interim head coach, where he posted a 5-7 mark while the Dolphins before he departed for New Orleans following the conclusion of the 2015 season.

Point being, though this is Campbell's first actual head coaching job in the NFL, he knows what it takes -- or at least understands how to pave the road to get there.

"He's going to be primed and ready to be a head coach when it's all said and done. All his bases are going to be covered," Campbell said. "He's going to be able to check off every box and say I've been there, I've done that. I know, I've been training for this -- just like Sean [Payton] did for me. He's going to be a true assistant head coach. And if something goes down and he needs to step in into my seat, he's ready to roll. So that's how I view it."

Staley spent 10 seasons as a running back in the NFL, with the majority of it (seven years) coming with the Eagles. He moved across the state to Pittsburgh to finish his career before transitioning into coaching in 2011 as Philadelphia's special teams quality control coach, and has slowly climbed the ladder to his current position.

Before long, he might take the biggest leap of all, just like Campbell did this offseason. But first, he has a team to help turn around in Detroit.

Related Content

news

Bears GM Ryan Pace on Allen Robinson: 'We want to keep our good players'

Chicago general manager Ryan Pace, when speaking about bringing back WR Allen Robinson, said "we want to keep our good players," but "have to do what's best for the Bears," as it relates to the wideout's contract. As for the team's QB situation, well, everything's on the table."
news

Tight end Kyle Rudolph released by Vikings after 10 seasons

Following 10 seasons and two Pro Bowl trips as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ has been released by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The team later confirmed the release. 
news

Packers GM open to using franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones

The March 9 tag deadline is a week away and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is carefully weighing his options regarding running back Aaron Jones.
news

J.J. Watt: 'The one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy'

While Deshaun Watson has not publicly specified exactly what he wants at this juncture, J.J. Watt knows what he wants for his friend. It's no different than what departing for Arizona provided him -- and, perhaps not coincidentally, former Texan DeAndre Hopkins -- happiness.
news

Saints exploring trade possibilities involving DT Malcom Brown 

The Saints are starting to explore new avenues to find a way under the salary cap with the start of the new league year a little over two weeks away. New Orleans has had trade conversations about potentially dealing DT Malcom Brown.
news

J.J. Watt on signing with Cardinals: 'Signs kept pointing back down here'

The presence of QB Kyler Murray, a reunion with WR DeAndre Hopkins and a familiar and friendly defensive scheme were all factors in J.J. Watt signing with the Cardinals, the standout defensive end told reporters Tuesday. 
news

Roundup: David Johnson agrees to terms on restructured 1-year deal with Texans

The Texans are doubling down on their stunning trade made a year ago -- at least for one more season. Houston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with ﻿David Johnson with $4.25 million guaranteed at signing.
news

Dolphins inform LB Kyle Van Noy he will be released

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Miami has informed linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy that﻿ he will be released after one season.
news

Raiders FB Alec Ingold 'can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic' to have Derek Carr as their QB

Raiders FB Alec Ingold has heard enough of the talk that QB Derek Carr isn't good enough for the Raiders. "I just don't understand it," Ingold said. "Because he is the guy."
news

Jadeveon Clowney expected to be cleared in April, could delay signing with new team

Once a highly-touted edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney enters free agency with less hype surrounding his name than last offseason. In addition to his subpar 2020 campaign, a recent surgery could impact Clowney's next FA decision. 
news

J.J. Watt to wear No. 99 for Cardinals after receiving permission from Marshall Goldberg's daughter

﻿J.J. Watt﻿ has received quite the compliment from the family of Cardinals legend Marshall Goldberg. Goldberg's daughter told TMZ Sports she gives Arizona her permission to unretire her father's number in order for Watt to wear it in 2021 and beyond.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW