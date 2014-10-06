Around the NFL

Lions' Calvin Johnson unlikely to play vs. Vikings

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 07:53 AM

Calvin Johnson still isn't close to himself. The Detroit Lions could be ready to take a different approach to his recovery.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he is "strongly" considering holding Johnson out of action in Week 6 to give his lingering ankle injury time to heal. Johnson exited Sunday'sloss to the Buffalo Bills after aggravating his injury on a 7-yard reception. It was his only target of the game.

"Just being straightforward, I'm going to think about it again this week," Caldwell said Monday, per ESPN.com. "Strongly. So we'll see."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of Around The NFL that he would be "surprised" if Johnson plays in Week 6. The Lions want their star to be 100 percent before getting back to action.

Caldwell hinted last Friday that the team could sit Johnson if his ankle issue persisted. After Johnson hobbled off the field against the Bills, it looks likely that Golden Tate will be Matthew Stafford's No. 1 receiver for this week and perhaps longer.

