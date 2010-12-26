Lions call on Hill to start at quarterback vs. Dolphins

MIAMI -- Detroit Lions quarterback Shaun Hill will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing three games with a broken right index finger.
Detroit has been plagued by injuries at the position. Stanton led the team to two consecutive wins, but he hurt his non-throwing shoulder last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions placed regular starter Matthew Stafford on season-ending injured reserve Friday with a separated right shoulder.
Hill broke his right index finger Nov. 25 against the New England Patriots. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
Safety Louis Delmas (concussion) is inactive for the Lions, and linebacker Karlos Dansby is inactive for Miami.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press