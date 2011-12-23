Lions bring back McDonald, cut defensive end Dawson

Published: Dec 23, 2011 at 02:14 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Brandon McDonald and released defensive end Keyunta Dawson.

The Lions' secondary has been banged up recently. Safety Louis Delmas (right knee) and cornerback Aaron Berry (right shoulder) were inactive last weekend against Oakland. Cornerback Chris Houston (left knee) played against the Raiders, but the Lions allowed Carson Palmer to throw for 367 yards.

McDonald was released by the Lions earlier this month. He's played in 11 games this season, all with Detroit.

Dawson played in two games with the Lions.

Detroit can clinch its first playoff berth since the 1999 season with a win over San Diego on Saturday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 7

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 7. 
news

Yes, the Lions ARE Super Bowl contenders; plus, the keys to Cleveland's defense and Miami's run game 

Are the Lions legit Super Bowl contenders? Why has the Browns' defense emerged as one of the NFL's best units? What is the key to the Dolphins' electric ground game? Bucky Brooks has the answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 7

Where does your fantasy football team stand in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season? Itching to make a trade? Michelle Magdziuk spotlights four players to buy low and three to sell high.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 