Lions' Best: I no longer suffer from concussion symptoms

Notes: Free agent defensive end Cliff Avril hopes the offseason includes him signing a lucrative contract that keeps him in Detroit after making a career-high 11 sacks in his fourth year with the team. "It's all about if they want me to be here," Avril said. "I definitely want to be here, but I have to do the right thing for me and my family also." ... Tackle Jeff Backus had surgery Monday to repair a torn bicep muscle. "He's going to miss a significant portion of time," Schwartz said. Backus is a free agent.