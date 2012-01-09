Lions' Best: I no longer suffer from concussion symptoms

Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best ended any speculation Monday that his most recent concussion could force him into an early retirement.

Best, who missed most of his second NFL season because of two head injuries, told the Detroit Free Press that he's now symptom free and "definitely" will be back next season.

Best was lost for the season when he suffered a concussion Oct. 16 in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The head injury was Best's second concussion of the season (he also suffered one during the preseason) and he eventually was placed on injured reserve in November.

Concussions have been a hot-button issue for Best ever since he suffered a head injury when he was a running back at the University of California, Berkeley.

Best ran for 390 yards on 84 carries and added 287 receiving yards in six games this season.

Notes: Free agent defensive end Cliff Avril hopes the offseason includes him signing a lucrative contract that keeps him in Detroit after making a career-high 11 sacks in his fourth year with the team. "It's all about if they want me to be here," Avril said. "I definitely want to be here, but I have to do the right thing for me and my family also." ... Tackle Jeff Backus had surgery Monday to repair a torn bicep muscle. "He's going to miss a significant portion of time," Schwartz said. Backus is a free agent.

