Lions' Best allowed to start working out again after concussion

Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best, dogged by concussions in college and the NFL, was given the go-ahead to resume workouts Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Best suffered a severe concussion when playing for Cal in 2009. The 23-year-old also missed the final 10 games of the 2011 season after suffering a concussion against the San Francisco 49ers, his second concussion of the year.
Best averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2011, finishing with 390 rushing yards. He also caught 27 passes for 287 yards in the six games he played.
In January, Best told the Detroit Free Press that he's symptom free and "definitely" would be back next season.