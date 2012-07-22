Lions' Berry arrested again in Pennsylvania

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Lions cornerback Aaron Berry has been arrested in Pennsylvania for the second time this offseason.
Cpl. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Police Department says Berry was taken into custody early Saturday morning on three charges of simple assault. Gautsch said there "was a weapon allegedly brandished during the incident."
Berry, who is from Harrisburg, was also arrested in that area June 23 on suspicion of DUI, failure to stop and render aid from an accident and other counts. He was set to enter a diversionary program in that case.
Running back Mikel Leshoure will miss the first two games this season without pay and will have to give up two more game checks for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Defensive tackle Nick Fairley was arrested twice in two months.
Berry is entering his third NFL season. He started three games last season for the Lions and one the previous season.
"I would just hope that everybody just holds their judgment on this matter," said Corky Goldstein, Berry's lawyer. "There's a lot more to this situation. ... I know Aaron is very upset over this whole situation. Let's give the opportunity for all the facts to come out."
"We are extremely disappointed by the reports involving Aaron Berry," the team said. "We are currently gathering more information and will have further comment when appropriate."