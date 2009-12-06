Lions-Bengals QT

Lions QB Matthew Stafford left late in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury and did not return. ... Stafford -- who was 11 of 26 for 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions -- has now rushed or thrown for a touchdown in all 10 of his starts. ... Bengals coach Marvin Lewis won his 55th game with the Bengals, tying him for second in franchise history with Paul Brown. ... Cincinnati has won four straight and seven of eight against Detroit.