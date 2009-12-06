Lions-Bengals QT

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 08:43 AM

It was over when ...

Bengals QB Carson Palmer threw for 220 yards, a touchdown a two interceptions against the Lions.

(Tony Tribble / Associated Press)

Lions QB Daunte Culpepper's pass intended for Calvin Johnson on a two-point conversion fell incomplete. Detroit had just scored with 1:39 left and needed the conversion to make it a one-score game and hope for an onside kick recovery to have a chance at coming back.

Game ball

Even with Cincinnati turning predominantly to the ground game, wide receiver Chad Ochocinco had a big day, hauling in nine catches for a season-high 137 yards and a touchdown, his first since Week 7. Ochocinco had only nine receptions in his previous three games combined.

Key Stat

The Bengals ran the ball 44 times -- which led to them dominating time of possession 38:48-21:12. In its last three games, Cincinnati has run the ball 132 of 212 plays (62 percent).

Noteworthy

Lions QB Matthew Stafford left late in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury and did not return. ... Stafford -- who was 11 of 26 for 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions -- has now rushed or thrown for a touchdown in all 10 of his starts. ... Bengals coach Marvin Lewis won his 55th game with the Bengals, tying him for second in franchise history with Paul Brown. ... Cincinnati has won four straight and seven of eight against Detroit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

