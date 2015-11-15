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Lions beat Packers at Lambeau for first time since 1991

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 09:03 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions stopped a 24-game road losing streak against the Green Bay Packers when they held on for an 18-16 victory Sunday despite a late blunder by Calvin Johnson.

Mason Crosby missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired after the Packers recovered an onside kick fumbled by Johnson with about 31 seconds left.

Detroit (2-7) had stopped Green Bay on a 2-point conversion attempt after Aaron Rodgers hit Justin Perillo for an 11-yard touchdown pass on the previous drive.

Stafford threw for 242 yards for the league-worst Lions, an organization that had been reeling following the midseason firings of the team president and general manager.

The Packers (6-3) lost their third straight game, but this was a new low after their two previous defeats came on the road to Super Bowl contenders Denver and Carolina.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

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