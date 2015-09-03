Lions beat Bills in preseason finale

DETROIT -- Rookie Zach Zenner, fighting for a roster spot, ran for a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions held on to beat the Buffalo Bills 17-10 Thursday night.
The Lions (3-1) went ahead for a second time after Buffalo (2-2) stopped them on a fourth down only to have the play negated by Ikemefuna Enemkpali's penalty. Buffalo signed the linebacker last month a day after he was cut by the New York Jets because he punched quarterback Geno Smith and broke his jaw.
Buffalo's fourth-string quarterback, Matt Simms, played the entire game and had the ball at his team's 36 with just under two minutes left, but turned the ball over on downs.
Both teams rested starters as expected, choosing not to risk any of them getting hurt a little more than a week before the season begins.
