Lions ban individual who used laser pointer at game

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have identified the individual who shined a laser pointer at Buffalo Bills players on Sunday.
In a release posted on the Lions' website, the team announced the individual will be banned indefinitely from attending all future events at Ford Field. Additionally, the individual has been charged with disorderly conduct -- a misdemeanor -- by the Detroit City Prosecutor's Office.
"Our guest behavior expectations for all Ford Field events are very high," Lions team president Tom Lewand said in the statement. "Additionally, this occurrence was unique in that it could have affected the integrity of the game and more importantly could have jeopardized player safety.
"All agencies involved in the investigation of this incident did an exemplary job bringing this issue to an appropriate conclusion."
The NFL launched an investigation this week after quarterback Kyle Orton and holder Colton Schmidt said a laser was pointed at them during the Bills' 17-14 win over the Lions. Schmidt informed Bills coach Doug Marrone that a laser was shined at him while holding on a field-goal attempt by Dan Carpenter in the third quarter. Marrone reported the incidents to NFL security.
The Lions also announced the season-ticket holder whose ticket was used by the individual with the laser pointer has had his season tickets revoked for the rest of the season.
