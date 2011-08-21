Lions' Backus back at practice after suffering torn chest muscle

Published: Aug 21, 2011 at 12:38 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions activated left tackle Jeff Backus on Sunday and the 11-year veteran practiced with the team for the first time this season.

Backus, who's started 160 straight games, suffered a partially torn chest muscle during the offseason and spent the first three weeks of training camp on the active/non-football injury list.

It's not clear whether he'll play in Saturday's exhibition game against the visiting New England Patriots.

"Physically, I just have to get back the timing," he said. "The rest of these guys have three weeks on me. I've just got to play a little catch-up."

The 2001 first-round draft pick said the injury kept him from the full use of his left arm for a few weeks. Coach Jim Schwartz wouldn't say if he'll use Backus on Saturday but the lineman said he'll approach this week as if he is going to play.

Backus' return completes the Lions' regular starting offensive line from last season.

Fellow tackle Gosder Cherilus, guards Rob Sims and Stephen Peterman and center Dominic Raiola started 12 games together in 2010.

Jahvid Best left Friday's exhibition game after being hit on the Lions' third offensive play and was removed from the game after complaining of a headache. Schwartz said the second-year tailback felt better a day later.

"By the next day he was clearing up," the coach said. "We'll be very cautious with him but we should have him back on the practice field pretty soon."

Losing Best for an extended period would have further depleted a group of backs that already lost rookie Mikel Leshoure to a season-ending injury and still is waiting for Maurice Morris to return from a hand injury.

Best led the Lions with 555 yards on the ground and had 487 more as a receiver last year. Morris, who added 336 yards and scored five touchdowns last season, took part in some drills Sunday and his status for Saturday's game is uncertain.

Rookie receiver Titus Young (muscle tightness) participated in seven-on-seven drills during Sunday's practice and Schwartz said the team hopes to have him participating fully soon.

The Lions also released tackle Isaac Sowells and moved safety Randy Phillips to injured reserve.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

AFC South training camp preview: Will Julio Jones, Carson Wentz lift new teams? Trevor Lawrence hype!

Will Carson Wentz or Julio Jones tilt the race in their new division? Can Trevor Lawrence live up to the hype? Tom Blair eyes the players and position battles to watch in his AFC South camp preview.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW