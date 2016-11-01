Lions' Armonty Bryant suspended three games

The Lions defensive end was suspended three games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
"When we signed Armonty, we knew additional discipline from the NFL was a possibility due to an incident that occurred in 2015," the Lions said in a statement. "Since joining our team, Armonty has met our expectations on and off the field."
This is the second suspension Bryant has incurred this season. As a member of the Browns, he was banned for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances after being indicted on two felony counts of drug possession stemming from a traffic stop and arrest in 2015.