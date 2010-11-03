Lions announce rare early sellout for Jets game

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions president Tom Lewand said Wednesday the team has sold out Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Lewand said he couldn't recall the last time the Lions announced a sellout on a Wednesday before a non-Thanksgiving Day game.
The Lions regularly sell out games despite consistently struggling to win games, but usually not until Thursday or Friday if the NFL grants them an extension.
The Lions have sold out three of their four games this season and are shooting for a third consecutive win at Ford Field.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press