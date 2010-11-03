Lions announce rare early sellout for Jets game

Published: Nov 03, 2010 at 07:54 AM

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions president Tom Lewand said Wednesday the team has sold out Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

For more on the Detroit Lions, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Lewand said he couldn't recall the last time the Lions announced a sellout on a Wednesday before a non-Thanksgiving Day game.

The Lions regularly sell out games despite consistently struggling to win games, but usually not until Thursday or Friday if the NFL grants them an extension.

Detroit will play host to the Jets on Sunday, and the game will be shown on TV in the Motor City area, unlike Sunday's victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Lions have sold out three of their four games this season and are shooting for a third consecutive win at Ford Field.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

There appears to be no imminent deal for Odell Beckham Jr. following his recent free-agency visits with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Lions do not consider current starter Jared Goff to be bridge QB

Most of the NFL world considers Jared Goff to be a bridge for the Lions, a starter to help them get to the real franchise starting QB at some point in the future. That is, everyone except the Lions.

news

Iowa St. head coach Matt Campbell lauds 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy: 'The kid is special'

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is set to make his first start on Sunday, and his former coach at Iowa State, Matt Campbell, tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport what makes the rookie different than others.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023

All options are on the table for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and will be a free agent should he continue doing so into 2023, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE