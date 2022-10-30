Around the NFL

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

Published: Oct 30, 2022
Michael Baca

Barry Sanders was forever immortalized in 2004 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Lions running back will soon receive that same honor in the city where he spent all 10 seasons of his memorable career.

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field during the 2023 season. The announcement was made during halftime of Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins. The Lions plan to unveil the statue of Sanders prior to the start of the 2023 season.

"It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent," said Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, via the team's website. "Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions, but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry's legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit."

Considered one of the game's most electrifying runners, Sanders eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his 10 seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Sanders' accolades include the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award (1997), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1989), first-team All-Pro (1989–1991, 1994, 1995, 1997) and being voted to the Pro Bowl in each season of his career. Sanders also led the league in rushing four times (1990, 1994, 1996, 1997), and became just the third member of the 2,000-yard club after gaining 2,053 rushing yards in 1997.

"Detroit has been my home ever since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989. This statue means the city will be my home forever, it's surreal." said Sanders, who was named to the 1990s All-Decade team and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. "There is no way that I can express my gratitude to the entire Ford family, my teammates, my coaches, the Lions front office, the media, and most of all to the fans. As I soak it all in and reflect on my career, I recognize what a tremendous honor this is."

A statue of Sanders was unveiled in 2021 at Oklahoma State University, where Sanders thrilled the college football world from 1986 to 1988. It was there that Sanders earned his first 2,000-plus yard rushing season during his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 1988.

Detroit was blessed to select Sanders with No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, and will rightfully commemorate one the greatest football players the game has ever seen with a bust that will permanently cement his legacy.

