NFL Network: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson feared to have suffered significant knee injury on sack celebration

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury when he was hurt celebrating a sack in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Hutchinson appeared to injure himself during a jumping celebration after his first-quarter sack forced a Patriots field goal. After Hutchinson took down Drake Maye deep in Detroit territory, the Lions DE leapt in the air, only to crumble to the turf upon landing, grabbing his right knee.

Hutchinson walked off the field with trainers to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room in Munich.

Rapoport added that Hutchinson underwent an MRI during Sunday's game in Germany to learn the severity of his injury. He will get second opinions on his knee, but the early prognosis does not seem positive that Hutchinson will return this season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell did not have an update after the game on the severity of Hutchinson's injury.

"Nothing new," Campbell said. "We'll know more when we get back in the [United] States, but any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is -- he's a captain of ours -- that doesn't make things easy."