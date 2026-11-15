NFL Network: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson feared to have suffered significant knee injury on sack celebration
Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury when he was hurt celebrating a sack in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Hutchinson appeared to injure himself during a jumping celebration after his first-quarter sack forced a Patriots field goal. After Hutchinson took down Drake Maye deep in Detroit territory, the Lions DE leapt in the air, only to crumble to the turf upon landing, grabbing his right knee.
Hutchinson walked off the field with trainers to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room in Munich.
Rapoport added that Hutchinson underwent an MRI during Sunday's game in Germany to learn the severity of his injury. He will get second opinions on his knee, but the early prognosis does not seem positive that Hutchinson will return this season.
Lions coach Dan Campbell did not have an update after the game on the severity of Hutchinson's injury.
"Nothing new," Campbell said. "We'll know more when we get back in the [United] States, but any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is -- he's a captain of ours -- that doesn't make things easy."
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Maye also suffered an ankle injury on the play and was ruled out in the first half.
At the time of his exit, Hutchinson had tallied one sack on nine snaps.
Entering Sunday's game, the two-time Pro Bowler had five sacks and 18 QB hits in eight starts.
Hutchinson missed 12 games in 2024 after suffering a broken tibia and fibula. He responded in 2025 with a career year, totaling 14.5 sacks, 35 QB hits and a pick in 17 games played.
The post-whistle nature of Hutchinson's injury recalled that of former Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatica, who tore his ACL after performing his trademark field goal celebration in a Week 14, 2001, game against the Giants.
If Hutchinson misses time, he will be sorely missed by the 7-2 Lions, who are in a bitter fight atop the NFC North with the 7-2 Bears, 6-2 Vikings and 6-3 Packers.
The Lions next host the Tampa Bay Buccaners on Nov. 22.