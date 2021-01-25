Around the NFL

Lions adding Duce Staley as assistant head coach and running backs coach

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After a decade on the Eagles' staff, Duce Staley is leaving Philadelphia.

The longtime assistant and former NFL running back is headed northwest to the Motor City, joining Dan Campbell's new staff in Detroit as assistant head coach and running backs coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Staley had become a fixture in Philadelphia over the last decade, surviving the departures of Andy Reid and Chip Kelly to stick with the Eagles through Doug Pederson's tenure. In that span of time, Staley filled a variety of roles, serving as special teams quality control coach, running backs coach and assistant head coach. He'd grown to become a favorite son of Philadelphia, thanks to his seven seasons spent there as a player before making the traitorous but necessary move west to Pittsburgh for his final three NFL campaigns.

Staley owns two Super Bowl rings, earning one as a player with the Steelers in Super Bowl XL, and one as a coach with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. His type of resume should bring him instant credibility with Lions players, who might be a little too young to remember Staley's playing days but can't look past the glint of two championship rings.

Staley's hiring brings yet another ex-player to Campbell's staff. The former NFL tight end has assembled a group that also includes former Broncos and 49ers running back Anthony Lynn (offensive coordinator) and former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator). Campbell might also retain former Eagles, Browns and Rams center Hank Fraley as offensive line coach, if a report from the Detroit Free Press proves to be true.

"It's obvious that Dan -- I think the players are just going to love him," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said of Campbell's attractiveness as a candidate who is a former NFL player, via MLive's Kyle Meinke. "They'll respect him. He played. I think his presence in the locker room is going to be incredible, and I think having played the game does make a difference. I think players will respect what he's saying because they know that he's been there, and he's done it. So, yes, I think it's definitely a positive, positive factor."

Campbell still has more of his staff to fill out, and if his introductory press conference is any indicator, his team will be as tough and gritty as his staff was during its own playing days.

Related Content

news

Colts promote QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

The Colts have found their replacement for Nick Sirianni. Indianapolis has promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Improving passing game is 'not all about getting the No. 1 receiver'

The Ravens aren't spending the offseason worried about upgrading their WRs as much as those outside the building are. Echoing John Harbaugh's prior comments, GM Eric DeCosta noted his club is a run-first squad, and there are other ways to buffer the passing attack rather than stockpiling receivers.

news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'thankful for my journey' from waiver wire to Super Bowl

Leonard Fournette's NFL roller-coaster career has reached the Super Bowl. The former No. 4 overall pick was cut before the 2020 season and joined Brady's Bucs. Now, he'll play in the last game of the season.
news

Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The pieces of the Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with former Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator.
news

Frank Clark, Chiefs D ready for Tom Brady: 'I'll see his (expletive) on Sunday in the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the high-flying Chiefs offense garner most of the attention. Rightfully so, as Andy Reid's crew sets records as a unstoppable force. It's time to start viewing the K.C. defense in a similar light.
news

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl LV after suffering torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's victory over Buffalo, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers hiring Renaldo Hill to be defensive coordinator

Renaldo Hill is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hill was previously the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Weekend recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap Championship Sunday.
news

Championship Sunday: What we learned from conference title games

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl -- this time with the Buccaneers after they defeated the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are also back in the big game after downing the Bills. 
news

Josh Allen on Bills settling for FGs: 'We had three downs to get in there prior, and we didn't do our job'

The formula to defeating the Chiefs starts with winning a shootout. Settling for field goals won't get it done. After the Bills' loss in Sunday's AFC title game, QB Josh Allen said settling for field goals wasn't his choice but placed the blame on his shoulders for not punching the ball in before kicking came into play.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs training staff 'had a good plan' for toe injury in win over Bills

Much of the week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills was filled with coverage related to ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' uncertain health status. By halftime, those concerns had evaporated into the Kansas City air.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW