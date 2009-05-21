Lions add to depth on offensive line, sign veteran OT Salaam

Published: May 21, 2009 at 06:54 AM

**Ephraim Salaam**, OT
Detroit Lions

Bio
Height: 6-7

Weight: 310

Experience: 12

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed veteran offensive tackle Ephraim Salaam as a free agent.

Terms were not disclosed on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Salaam has played for four teams since being drafted by Atlanta in the seventh round of the 1998 draft. He spent the last three seasons playing for Houston.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz says Salaam will see time at both tackle positions, backing up Jeff Backus and Gosder Cherilus.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

