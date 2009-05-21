Lions add to depth on offensive line, sign veteran OT Salaam

Bio
Height: 6-7
Weight: 310
Experience: 12
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed veteran offensive tackle Ephraim Salaam as a free agent.
Terms were not disclosed on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Salaam has played for four teams since being drafted by Atlanta in the seventh round of the 1998 draft. He spent the last three seasons playing for Houston.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz says Salaam will see time at both tackle positions, backing up Jeff Backus and Gosder Cherilus.
