Lions add Rayner after Hanson injury, release DB Wade

Rayner, who played college football at Michigan State, signed Tuesday with the Lions, two days after Hanson hurt his right knee in a 23-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets.
The Lions, who confirmed the signing Tuesday night, also released cornerback Jonathan Wade and center Cody Wallace and announced cornerback Jack Williams will revert to the reserve/physically unable-to-perform list for the rest of the season.
Rayner was drafted in 2005 by Indianapolis and has played for the Colts, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. He was with the Redskins during preseason in 2009 and signed last February with Cincinnati, which released him Sept. 4.
Wade started the first four games of the season but was a reserve for the last four.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press