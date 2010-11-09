Lions add Rayner after Hanson injury, release DB Wade

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 08:58 AM

DETROIT -- Kicker Dave Rayner is joining the Detroit Lions following Jason Hanson's injury.

Rayner, who played college football at Michigan State, signed Tuesday with the Lions, two days after Hanson hurt his right knee in a 23-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

The Lions, who confirmed the signing Tuesday night, also released cornerback Jonathan Wade and center Cody Wallace and announced cornerback Jack Williams will revert to the reserve/physically unable-to-perform list for the rest of the season.

Rayner was drafted in 2005 by Indianapolis and has played for the Colts, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. He was with the Redskins during preseason in 2009 and signed last February with Cincinnati, which released him Sept. 4.

Rayner has converted 42 of 59 field-goal attempts, with a long of 54 yards. His most productive seasons were 2006, when he made 26 of 35 for the Packers and 2007 when he converted 15 of 22 for the Chiefs. Since then he's made the only field goal he's attempted, a 26-yarder for the Bengals in 2008.

Wade started the first four games of the season but was a reserve for the last four.

