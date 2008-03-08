Lions add another former Buccaneers defender

Published: Mar 08, 2008 at 06:49 AM

Lions head coach Rod Marinelli continues landing his former Buccaneers, and he did it again Saturday.

The Lions reached agreement with former Buccaneers free-agent cornerback Brian Kelly on a three-year contract.

Over 10 seasons with the Buccaneers, Kelly intercepted 22 passes. Kelly was also a key contributor on the Buccaneers' only championship team, lining up as the starting cornerback in Tamp Bay's 48-21 win over the Oakland Raidersin Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Lions signed defensive tackle Chartric Darby on Friday. Darby was also a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship team.

