Lions add another former Buccaneers defender

Lions head coach Rod Marinelli continues landing his former Buccaneers, and he did it again Saturday.
The Lions reached agreement with former Buccaneers free-agent cornerback Brian Kelly on a three-year contract.
Over 10 seasons with the Buccaneers, Kelly intercepted 22 passes. Kelly was also a key contributor on the Buccaneers' only championship team, lining up as the starting cornerback in Tamp Bay's 48-21 win over the Oakland Raidersin Super Bowl XXXVII.
The Lions signed defensive tackle Chartric Darby on Friday. Darby was also a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship team.