Lions acquire LB Jon Bostic in trade with Patriots

The Patriots traded Bostic to the Detroit Lions, both teams announced Monday. A source with knowledge of the trade told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport the Patriots will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017 for Bostic. The move comes less than eight months after the Pats acquired Bostic from the Bears for a late-round pick.
You can connect the dots pretty easily here. The Lions' general manager is Bob Quinn, who had been the Patriots' director of pro scouting before moving to Detroit in January. Rapoport reported at the time of the hire that Quinn had the support of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. This amicable parting of ways created a friendly line of communications between the two sides.
Quinn clearly sees something in the former Florida star. We'll see if he can get some return on his investment in the Motor City.