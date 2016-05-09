Around the NFL

Lions acquire LB Jon Bostic in trade with Patriots

Published: May 09, 2016 at 11:24 AM

Just when you thought the salad days of Jon Bostic trade intrigue were over.

The Patriots traded Bostic to the Detroit Lions, both teams announced Monday. A source with knowledge of the trade told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport the Patriots will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017 for Bostic. The move comes less than eight months after the Pats acquired Bostic from the Bears for a late-round pick.

The Lionsannounced the move on Monday.

You can connect the dots pretty easily here. The Lions' general manager is Bob Quinn, who had been the Patriots' director of pro scouting before moving to Detroit in January. Rapoport reported at the time of the hire that Quinn had the support of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. This amicable parting of ways created a friendly line of communications between the two sides.

Bostic entered the league as the 50th player taken in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 25 year old appeared in 11 games with the Patriots and made one start. He had two tackles on special teams.

Quinn clearly sees something in the former Florida star. We'll see if he can get some return on his investment in the Motor City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated his belief that Sam Darnold is a "very good quarterback" on Wednesday. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft as it looks to continue building a foundation.

news

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation establishes Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation has created an annual need-based scholarship for Georgia Tech students in memory of the Yellow Jackets legend and Manning's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas.

news

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

news

Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW