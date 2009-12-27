Lions-49ers quicktake

49ers TE Vernon Davis caught his 12th touchdown, which is the second most by a tight end in a season behind Antonio Gates (13 in 2004). ... The Lions blocked a field goal in the second quarter. Since 2001, Detroit's 17 field-goal blocks are the most in the NFL. ... Detroit finished the season 0-8 on the road and has lost 20 straight away from home. ... 49ers WR Michael Crabtree had four catches for 68 yards. He has at least three receptions in his first 10 career games.