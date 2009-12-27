Lions-49ers quicktake

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 10:45 AM

It was over when ...

Lions QB Drew Stanton, in his first career start, threw his third interception midway through the fourth quarter. Detroit had just come up with a takeaway that gave the Lions the ball at San Francisco's 29-yard line, but Stanton's pick to 49ers CB Dre' Bly on the first play killed any momentum.

Game ball

49ers RB Frank Gore finished with 152 total yards (110 alone in the third quarter) and a touchdown. Gore carried 28 times for 71 yards to give him 1,013 for the year, making him the first running back in team history to record four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing.

Key Stat

The Lions committed six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles). Although the 49ers didn't capitalize on them in terms of points, the mistakes doomed Detroit.

Noteworthy

49ers TE Vernon Davis caught his 12th touchdown, which is the second most by a tight end in a season behind Antonio Gates (13 in 2004). ... The Lions blocked a field goal in the second quarter. Since 2001, Detroit's 17 field-goal blocks are the most in the NFL. ... Detroit finished the season 0-8 on the road and has lost 20 straight away from home. ... 49ers WR Michael Crabtree had four catches for 68 yards. He has at least three receptions in his first 10 career games.

