Lingering questions in need of some serious answers

Have the 49ers improved their defense this offseason? Losing nose tackle Aubrayo Franklin is a significant loss, not because Franklin is the best of the best but rather because there is no one on the roster who can handle his role. The 49ers were the second-best team in the NFL last year in limiting teams' running on first down, which can be directly linked to Franklin's run-stuffing ways. Even with the additions of Carlos Rogers, Donte Whitner and Madieu Williams, I am not sure the Niners will be better this year on defense.