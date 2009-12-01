Lineup questions on the minds of fantasy owners in Week 13

M.F.: I like McNabb this week against the Falcons, even if he's without his top wide receiver, DeSean Jackson. But Rivers has been a far more consistent and reliable option for fantasy owners. He's also facing the Cleveland Browns, who are allowing an average of close to 19 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. While it is true that the Browns have been better at home, the loss of DT Shaun Rogers could decimate their line and should leave Rivers with plenty of time to pick apart their backfield. At tight end, I would go with Witten. He's coming off his best game of the season, had extra time to rest his injured foot and has a great matchup against the Giants. The Men in Blue have lost arguably their top linebacker, Antonio Pierce, for the season. Their defense has also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2009.