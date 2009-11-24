Lineup questions on the minds of fantasy owners in Week 12

M.F.: I think you're right on with that assessment of Benson's value. He's a young back with little wear and tear on his body, and he's proven himself as a featured back at the NFL level. But I question whether you should be dealing any of these players. Honestly, that decision all depends on what other options you have on your roster. Who would you start as a No. 2 back with Jones-Drew if you dealt Benson? What does the rest of your wide receiver core look like? If you can package Benson and a wideout (not Fitzgerald) to get a better running back such as Chris Johnson, that's an option. But I doubt anyone is going to deal someone the caliber of Johnson at this stage of the game. You can always put Benson and Fitzgerald on the block and see what offers are made, but don't make a hasty move. Even in a keeper league, I make moves so I can win right now.