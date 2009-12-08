Lineup questions for fantasy's postseason on the minds of owners

Michael Fabiano: This is a closer call than you would think on the surface, as Smith has averaged more than 17 fantasy points per game since taking over the top spot on the Niners depth chart. But I would still stick with Romo for two reasons. First, he was very impressive in last week's loss to the Giants, scoring a league-high 33 fantasy points on NFL.com. Second, the Chargers pass defense just allowed 271 yards, three touchdowns and 26 fantasy points to Brady Quinn in a road win over the Browns. In what could be a high-scoring affair, Romo should continue to find success. At tight end, I would start Miller. While he has struggled over the last two weeks, Miller has been an absolute star against the Browns. Earlier this season, he posted 80 yards and a touchdown against them. He also has three scores in his last five meetings with the AFC North opponent. I'd also side with the Eagles over the Bengals. Neither has a great matchup, but I like the Eagles in New York against the Giants more than the Bengals playing in Minnesota.