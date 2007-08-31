Lines being drawn in legal battle over Vick's bonus money

This transaction was probably executed on this date to clear cap space for the upcoming free agency period due to start on March 1. The Falcons guaranteed a roster bonus of $22.5 million, and designated it for salary cap purposes as an OATSB item -- "Other Amount Treated as Signing Bonus." This conversion gave the club the right to prorate the $22.5 million over five years at a rate of $4.5 million per year, as if it were a signing bonus. Roster bonuses are fully charged against the cap in the year they are received. The Falcons saved $18 million in salary cap space in 2005 with this maneuver, since the roster bonus would have counted $22.5 million against the cap if not for the OATSB conversion. At the time, this renegotiation resulted in no change to Vick; he got his $22.5 million.