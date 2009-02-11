Linehan has what it takes to cure the Lions' offensive ills

"That's the million-dollar ask," he said about changing the Lions' habits. "We have to be very, very productive there, the whole organization. Jim worked his way up the ladder in a methodical way. People find good people in this business. And that is how you find difference-making players. "We cannot erase 0-16. Whether we like it or not, it is always a part of us. We can focus on the basics and be powerful in our thoughts. Get better every day and not wait for OTAs or minicamps or training camp to start that. As John Wooden once said, 'Don't worry about what people say, but give them something they will admire.' In this league, I think we all know it is not what you say but what you do."