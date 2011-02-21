Linebacker group offers talent to fit in any defensive scheme

5. Casey Matthews, Oregon: The ultra-competitive linebacker produces in every facet of the game and is a disruptive force. He quickly diagnoses information after the snap and flows aggressively to the ball. He plays the game faster than his workouts would indicate because of his superior instincts. His real strength comes as a rusher, where Matthews perfectly times going up the middle and often runs freely to the quarterback on blitzes. In coverage, he plays with vision on the quarterback and anticipates throws in his area. He lacks the size (6-1, 232 pounds) to take on blockers squarely in the run game, but uses his agility and quickness to slip blocks in traffic. His hustle pursuing runners often results in tackles behind the line of scrimmage. If he puts together an impressive showing in Indianapolis, he could vault over the competition at the position.