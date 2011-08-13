Linebacker English returns off Chargers' PUP list

Published: Aug 13, 2011 at 08:55 AM

The Chargers activated linebacker Larry English off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported via Twitter.

English, who is coming off foot surgery, was placed on the PUP list on Aug. 1.

English, a first-round draft pick in 2009, started two games last season at outside linebacker.

