Linebacker English returns off Chargers' PUP list

The Chargers activated linebacker Larry English off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported via Twitter.
English, a first-round draft pick in 2009, started two games last season at outside linebacker.
The Chargers activated linebacker Larry English off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported via Twitter.
English, a first-round draft pick in 2009, started two games last season at outside linebacker.
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT Andrew Whitworth said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.