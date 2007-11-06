Line injuries continue for Falcons as Foster placed on IR

Published: Nov 06, 2007 at 05:31 PM

The Atlanta Falcons have lost another offensive tackle to injury, as Renardo Foster was placed on the Injured Reserve List on Monday, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

Foster left Sunday's 22-16 loss to the New Orleans Saints with 3:45 remaining in the fourth quarter with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

It's a tough loss for the Falcons, who have played the last two games without either of their starting tackles. Foster had been starting at the crucial left tackle position in place of veteran Wayne Gandy, who was lost for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament  in his left knee in Atlanta's 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 7. Todd Weiner, the starter at right tackle, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery  that will keep him out as long as six weeks.

"If Renardo is out for the year, we'll have to bring somebody else in," head coach Petrino said. "Hopefully we'll get Weiner back at some point."

Foster, an undrafted rookie free agent who played for Petrino at Louisville, had played in all seven games this season, starting the last two.

The Falcons signed free agent offensive lineman Terrance Pennington on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Pennington was a seventh-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2006. He played in 11 games, including nine starts, as a rookie but was released following training camp this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

