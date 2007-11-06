Line injuries continue for Falcons as Foster placed on IR

It's a tough loss for the Falcons, who have played the last two games without either of their starting tackles. Foster had been starting at the crucial left tackle position in place of veteran Wayne Gandy, who was lost for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Atlanta's 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 7. Todd Weiner, the starter at right tackle, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that will keep him out as long as six weeks.