Lin's success actually is a reminder of the NFL's greatness

But this is how Lin shows us why the NFL is the NFL, and the NBA continues on its quest to do things like try to tap untold European markets while hoping to avoid franchises folding stateside. Why are we so caught up in Jeremy Lin? Because he plays in New York. A media capital. The NBA is only about the media capitals. They would get rid of every team in the league and make super teams in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Dallas if they could. If you play on a non-big market team in the NBA, you may as well not exist. If Lin is doing what he's currently doing in Memphis or Minnesota or Toronto? Forget it. He gets 1/10th the attention, because NBA fans don't care about the small markets. They're insignificant because they can never win titles and rarely do they make playoff noise. They can win a round here and there, but a title? Not happening. So interest wanes, and fans stop going to games because what's the point?