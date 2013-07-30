Limited contact in youth practices might reduce head injuries

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 01:13 PM

Two universities announced a joint study that limiting contact at football practices could greatly reduce youth head injuries, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The study, which is one of a handful released on youth football practices during the past six months, came to similar conclusions as a recent one by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The UPMC study also included a warning that reducing practice contact could limit the efforts to teach proper tackling techniques.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

