Like Broncos, Peyton Manning proves resilient after fall

Throw in the plantar fascia injury that flared up in November and he looked perilously close to finished. After throwing four interceptions in a 29-13 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in mid-November, Manning was pulled from what would be the worst statistical game of his life and told to rehab his injury while watching Osweiler run the Denver offense. And when Osweiler proved to be efficient, less-turnover-prone and better suited to coach Gary Kubiak's scheme -- and as the Broncos went 4-2 over the next six games, including a 34-27 defeat to the Steelers in Pittsburgh -- it seemed that Manning's time with the Broncos, and perhaps as an NFL player, had run its course. He was embattled off the field as well: A report by Al Jazeera seemed to link him to HGH use, suggesting he obtained the substance (which is banned by the NFL) in the wake of his recovery from multiple neck surgeries in 2011; Manning strongly denied the allegations, telling ESPN he was "angry, furious...disgusted."