Lighter Ngata hungry to improve in quest for third Pro Bowl

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 07:22 AM

For Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata, the NFL lockout hasn't been a ticket to gluttony, as some might have feared. Instead, the big man has used the unusual offseason to rework his diet and intensify his workouts.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Ngata has shed 25 pounds from his imposing frame, down to a lithe 325.

"While spending more time away from football, I was able to work out more," Ngata told the newspaper from his home in Salt Lake City. "I've been running and working out six days a week. I'm more focused in my workouts, and I feel quicker and stronger. The weight loss and the quickness are definitely noticeable."

Ngata told The Sun a fear of flying pushed him to eat more during the season to offset stress from cross-country trips. But he has stuck to a sensible eating plan this offseason while working out at the University of Utah, where Ravens left guard Edwin Mulitalo, among others, have joined him.

"The diet has been steady," Ngata said. "In fact, the workouts have been good even though there hasn't been a lot of football stuff."

Ngata has notched two consecutive Pro Bowl berths, but he still sees room for improvement -- even if opponents hope for nothing of the sort.

"I was happy that I improved, but you can never be satisfied," Ngata said. "I still have to improve as a pass rusher. I've watched film and thought I missed some tackles. I have to work on putting myself in better position to make those tackles."

The Ravens have made the playoffs three years running, only to lose twice to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ngata acknowledged that beating Baltimore's bitter AFC North rival is something on which the team is focused.

"We're close to winning it all, but we've got to find a way to beat those guys to get over the hump," Ngata said. "We can't keep letting them come back on us. Hopefully, we'll win more games during the regular season and get a playoff game at home. That's what we really need."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan

The Falcons and Patriots are among the five teams that select QBs in Charles Davis' first mock draft of 2021. Which prospects could be chosen to succeed Matt Ryan and Cam Newton?
news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW