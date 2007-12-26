Light vs. Umenyiora among the key matchups to watch in Week 17

Tennessee needs to win to earn the final playoff spot in the AFC, and one of the keys to their success will be this matchup of a seventh-year vet against a rookie. Vanden Bosch, who was voted to the Pro Bowl, leads the Titans with 12 sacks. Indications from Indianapolis are that Peyton Manning likely will not play more than two series in this game; no matter who is at quarterback for the Colts, they need to pass the ball to beat Tennessee, which allows just 95 rushing yards per game and has given up 11 rushing TDs in 15 games (most when DT Albert Haynesworth was out). Vanden Bosch never stops attacking. The Colts allowed 21 sacks this season -- high for them -- but many of those came when Ugoh was injured. He has been outstanding at left tackle -- he has very good feet and long arms. Going against Vanden Bosch is a good test for him. Even though Dungy will rest most of his starters, I would keep Ugoh in there the entire game to get him good experience for the playoffs.