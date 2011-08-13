Light off PUP list, practices with Patriots teammates

Published: Aug 13, 2011 at 08:45 AM

Left tackle Matt Light is back at practice with the New England Patriots after offseason surgery to repair an injured right shoulder.

The Boston Herald reported that Light, a central cog in the Patriots' offensive front, joined his teammates Saturday after being taken off the physically unable to perform list.

Earlier this month, Light signed a deal that will keep him with the Patriots for two more years. He is set to earn up to $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

Light is a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 10 seasons with the Patriots, including three Super Bowl victories. The 33-year-old started every game at left tackle in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

