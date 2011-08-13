Light off PUP list, practices with Patriots teammates

Left tackle Matt Light is back at practice with the New England Patriots after offseason surgery to repair an injured right shoulder.
The Boston Herald reported that Light, a central cog in the Patriots' offensive front, joined his teammates Saturday after being taken off the physically unable to perform list.
Earlier this month, Light signed a deal that will keep him with the Patriots for two more years. He is set to earn up to $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.
Light is a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 10 seasons with the Patriots, including three Super Bowl victories. The 33-year-old started every game at left tackle in 2010.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.