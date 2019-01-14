Life on the road: NFL UK Live

The first of those victories came against the New Orleans Saints - who play the LA Rams on Sunday for a place in this year's Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in the other fixture. Host Neil Reynolds poses the question to Fitz - who is he backing to go all the way? "Well I went up against New Orleans in the first game of the year and they have vastly improved since Week One," Ryan says modestly, but it would take a special quarterback to put up 48 points against them!"