Life after Lovie: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plan in coaching search

Well, what Licht saw in Arizona was a GM, in Steve Keim, and a coaching candidate, in Bruce Arians, who were a perfect fit personality-wise. He also saw other candidates, like Mike McCoy and Jay Gruden, who could've fit the bill from that standpoint. As such, that will be important: Finding someone who can be brutally honest and upfront, and who he can challenge and be challenged by, without anyone getting offended. (Think Mike Zimmer, in that respect.) And as for personal qualities -- and this fits into the Arians mold, too -- expect the Bucs to look for a coach who can a) reach players, b) instill toughness and c) set a culture. What's less of a big deal, as I understand it, is whether that coach is from an offensive or defensive background, or has head-coaching experience of any sort.