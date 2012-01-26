Licht gets second interview for Bears GM job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - New England Patriots director of pro personnel Jason Licht got a second interview Thursday for the Chicago Bears' general manager's job.
Licht is one of two finalists. Kansas City director of college scouting Phil Emery is the other and is expected to have his second interview Friday as the Bears look for a replacement for Jerry Angelo, who was fired after an 8-8 season.
The Bears also interviewed San Diego Chargers director of player personnel Jimmy Raye, New York Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross, and current director of player personnel Tim Ruskell.