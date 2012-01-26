Licht gets second interview for Bears GM job

Published: Jan 26, 2012 at 01:59 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - New England Patriots director of pro personnel Jason Licht got a second interview Thursday for the Chicago Bears' general manager's job.

Licht is one of two finalists. Kansas City director of college scouting Phil Emery is the other and is expected to have his second interview Friday as the Bears look for a replacement for Jerry Angelo, who was fired after an 8-8 season.

The Bears also interviewed San Diego Chargers director of player personnel Jimmy Raye, New York Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross, and current director of player personnel Tim Ruskell.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Previews (aka Winning Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 14 fantasy slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW