Liam Coen hypes Bhayshul Tuten: Jaguars expecting RB to have 'a big year' 

The Jags lost Travis Etienne , who accounted for roughly 70% of the running back carries last season, to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. In his stead, second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten is expected to see a significant uptick in totes. The Jags inked Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency and also have a bigger back, LeQuint Allen .

The question entering camp is how the carries might shake out heading into the season. With Rodriguez nursing an injury this offseason, we have yet to see any reliable indicator. However, in the void, Tuten has received praise from the coaching staff.

"Yeah, Tuten I thought had a really good spring. You know, year one coming from Virginia Tech, and really was North Carolina Central to Virginia Tech, and man, so he had a little bit of a learning curve too, with the protections and a lot of the things that come with playing running back as a rookie," Coen said, via John Shipley of SI.com. "You look at the playoff game against Buffalo. You look at some of the other games down in the red zone. He does a great job of finding the end zone, he does, and his yards after contact and rushing yards, man. When he can get going and get downhill, I mean, he was 4.28 coming out. So he can fly."