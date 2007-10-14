Lewis' sprained right foot to keep him out against Miami

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns' running back Jamal Lewis will sit out Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of a sprained right foot.

Jason Wright is expected to make his fourth career start in Lewis' place.

Lewis hurt the foot on his first carry last week, an 11-yard run in a 34-17 loss to New England. He spent the week in a walking boot and did not practice.

Lewis signed a one-year free agent contract with the Browns in March after spending the past seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He had offseason surgery on his right ankle, but said earlier this week that the foot injury was not related.

Safety Gary Baxter, who is attempting a comeback from a pair of torn patellar tendons suffered last in a game against Denver last year, will also not play against Miami.

Wide receiver Joe Jurevicius, who left the New England game in the second quarter because of a knee injury, remains questionable.

